European shares rise on upbeat earnings reports

A man wearing a face mask passes next to the sign of the Deutsche Boerse AG at the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, December 28, 2020. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 19 — European shares rose today after Asian markets rallied on optimism about China’s economy, while upbeat earnings reports from miner Rio Tinto and computer peripherals maker Logitech boosted sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.4 per cent by 0809 GMT, while Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.4 per cent and London’s blue-chip index rose 0.7 per cent.

UK-listed shares of Rio Tinto gained 1.4 per cent after it reported a 2.4 per cent rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, helped by industrial activity in top consumer China. Miners were the top gainers among sectors, up almost one per cent.

Logitech jumped 6.9 per cent as it raised its 2021 sales growth and profit outlook for the third time, benefiting from a pandemic-driven boost in demand for work-from-home products and gaming accessories.

Asian stocks closed in on all-time highs as investors wagered China’s economic strength would help underpin growth in the region after data confirmed the world’s second-largest economy was one of the few to grow over 2020. — Reuters