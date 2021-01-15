Felda buy 5.15m FGV shares from open market

Felda bought 5.15 million shares of FGV Holdings Bhd from the open market yesterday in the quest to take over the plantation company. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) bought 5.15 million shares of FGV Holdings Bhd from the open market yesterday in the quest to take over the plantation company.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, FGV said the shares were purchased at RM1.29 apiece.

On January 12, Felda issued an offer document in relation to its unconditional mandatory take-over offer for all remaining shares in FGV which it does not own, except treasury shares.

Its offer of RM1.30 per share will be open for acceptances until 5pm on February 2, unless extended or revised with an announcement to be made by Maybank IB two days prior to the closing date. — Bernama