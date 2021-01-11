Malaysia's manufacturing sales grow 2.1pc in Nov 2020, stats show

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the total number of employees in the manufacturing sector in November 2020 declined 2.2 per cent y-o-y to 2.2 million persons versus 2.25 million persons previously . — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Malaysia’s manufacturing sales grew 2.1 per cent year-on-year to RM119.9 billion in November 2020, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

On a monthly basis, the sales value went down by 1.7 per cent.

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in sales value during the month was driven by the increase in transport equipment and other manufactured products (10.5 per cent), electrical and electronics products (5.3 per cent), and food, beverages and tobacco products (5.1 per cent).

However, he said the total number of employees in the manufacturing sector in November 2020 declined 2.2 per cent y-o-y to 2.2 million persons versus 2.25 million persons previously with salaries and wages paid amounting to RM7.19 billion, lower by 1.3 per cent or RM91.8 million against the same month last year.

Simultaneously, Mohd Uzir said the sales value per employee rose by 4.5 per cent y-o-y to RM54,599 while the overall average salaries and wages per employee in the sector was RM3,275 in November 2020. — Bernama