Johor Port’s container throughput over one million TEUs in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Johor Port Bhd’s container throughput has surpassed one million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johor Port chief executive officer Md Derick Basir said despite the headwinds of Covid-19, which affected the overall port business and related industry sectors, as well as shortage of empty containers in Malaysia and other parts of the region, Johor Port managed to continue its positive performance.

“Johor Port recorded a year-on-year growth of six per cent, and with the re-opening of industries on May 4, 2020, the export volume has regained its momentum as manufacturers stepped up their production to meet the pre-movement control order,” he said in a statement.

Md Derick added that the export and import volumes have shown some improvement this year mainly due to the strong support of gateway cargoes.

“The majority of the gateway volume was derived from the production by major industry players. Johor Port had also managed to secure four new services in 2020 mainly to the Intra-Asia region,” he said.

Going forward, he said Johor Port remained optimistic on its growth prospects throughout the year as global trade recovers gradually.

“While we are expecting a long recovery period of between six months and a year, Johor Port is committed to ensuring business continuity and for the port to be managed well throughout this volatile time,” he concluded. — Bernama