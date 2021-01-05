KPower bags RM24m deal to supply Covid-19 PCR kits to Indonesian firm

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at BP Healthcare in Klang October 27, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — KPower Bhd’s wholly-owned unit, KPower Healthcare & Technologies Sdn Bhd, has secured a contract worth a minimum of RM24.05 million from PT Arna Cahaya Medika for the supply of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagent kits for Covid-19.

The award would be effective for 12 months and would be governed by the Indonesian laws, said the group in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the net assets, consolidated earnings and earnings per share of the company for the financial year ending June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2022,” it added.

KPower, which is involved in activities from sustainable energy-related construction to warp-knitted fabric manufacturing, also announced today its proposed acquisition of a 70 per cent stake in GranuLab Sdn Bhd for RM1 million.

Granulab, which is wholly owned by SIRIM Bhd, is a Bio-Nexus status company involved in medical device manufacturing for granular synthetic bones graft and all activities relating to manufacturing of medical devices and/or products. — Bernama