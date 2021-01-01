Perodua beats 2020 sales target with 220,154 units sold, upbeat on 2021 outlook

Perodua launched the 2020 Bezza in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on January 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Perodua registered sales of 220,154 vehicles in the whole of 2020, beating its 210,000-unit target on the back of strong demand for its vehicles as consumers took advantage of the government’s sales tax exemption.

President and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said Perodua manufactured 220,968 vehicles last year despite temporarily halting production between March and May due to the movement control order.

“The tax exemption introduced in June 2020 succeeded in spurring car buyers’ interest that was able to sustain the players as well as the local automotive ecosystem.

“Perodua also hit the one million energy-efficient vehicle (EEV) milestone in November 2020 – exactly two years after achieving the half-million — further solidifying our position as Malaysia’s largest EEV manufacturer,” he said in a statement today.

Zainal said the better-than-expected sales achievement had a direct positive impact on the Malaysian automotive ecosystem, helping both independent parts suppliers and dealers weather the challenges in 2020.

“We look forward to a better year ahead as there are positive indications that the Covid-19 pandemic would be overcome with the recently-released vaccines. We will announce our 2021 targets and updates later,” he said.

He said the company would continue to fulfil outstanding orders and push for higher sales in 2021.

“We wish all Malaysians a safe, healthy and happy 2021. Perodua will never stop improving all aspects of our business to continue to satisfy and surpass all your mobility needs and wants, including continuing to push the fuel-efficiency envelope via advanced technology that will remain affordable,” he added. — Bernama