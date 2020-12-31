Transporter joins Malaysia’s growing e-hailing, delivery market

Homegrown label Transporter based in Petaling Jaya is the latest company to enter the e-hailing and delivery market in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Transporter

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Homegrown label Transporter headquartered in Petaling Jaya, Selangor is the latest company to enter the e-hailing and delivery market in Malaysia and touts iself the safest, most affordable,and most hygienic service available.

The company is developed and operated by CabCar Sdn Bhd and touts itself the safest, most affordable,and most hygienic e-hailing, food delivery and dispatch service in the market

The company obtained its licence from the Land Public Transport Agency last month and rolled out today.

Transporter aims to create at least 1,000 jobs for now and offers to train and “reskill” those that join its company.

For now, the company is seeking to partner food and beverage outlets as well as those in the aviation sector. For now, it is conducting a promotional campaign.

“Transporter believes in having a heart. It’s not all about the money. A heart for each other. A heart to make an impact. Try us out,” Ballagee Chandra, the company’s co-founder and its chief transport officer, said in a statement today.

Its other co-founder and operations director Nanda Gopal said the company will be channelling a portion of its income into a fund called Tabing Transporter, or T2 for short, to help educate, equip and empower certain target communities.

The Transporter app is available both on Android and iOS devices and aims to provide rides, food delivery and on demand services in a convenient, hassle free and affordable manner.

You can find out more about Transporter at www.transporter2u.com.