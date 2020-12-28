Kelantan targets 150 hectares for pineapple cultivation next year

Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the income raised from cultivating pineapples could match the income earned by the farmers from planting tobacco, which these places were previously known for. — Reuters pic

BACHOK, Dec 28 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries is targeting to have more than 150 hectares of land in Kelantan cultivated with pineapples from the Cobek (pull apart), Madu Kaca and MD2 varieties next year, said Deputy Minister Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi.

Che Abdullah said farmers living in Bachok, Kota Baru and Pasir Puteh districts with sandy loam type of soil would also have the opportunity to plant the crop.

He said the income raised from cultivating pineapples could match the income earned by the farmers from planting tobacco, which these places were previously known for.

He said this to reporters during his visit to the pineapple venture project between the Bachok Vocational College cooperatives and Kota Eze Sdn Bhd here today.

Also present was Kelantan Malaysia Pineapple Industry Board (MPIB) director Mohd Zamani Ab Ghani.

Che Abdullah said Kelantan has great potential in pineapple cultivation as its land is fertile.

In addition, he said pineapples have become increasingly popular among people from every segment of society yet the supply is still insufficient.

He said throughout 2019, 300 hectares of land had been cultivated with the crop with a production value of RM7 million, managed by MPIB.

“This year, the ministry through MPIB has allocated RM2.4 million to help the state’s pineapple growers to expand to Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai, Machang and Bachok,” he said.

He said a total of 103 pineapple farmers cultivating almost 70 hectares of land in the areas received various incentives from the government.

On the pineapple cultivation project, Che Abdullah said it provided exposure and training to the students in the field of agriculture where they learn proper techniques and methods in pineapple cultivation. — Bernama