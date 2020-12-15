N. Sembilan targets RM10b investments next year, says MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (3rd right) at the Invest Negri Sembilan Year 2021 at Wisma Majlis Bandaraya Seremban (MBS), December 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Dec 15 — The Negri Sembilan government is targeting to attract a total investment of RM10 billion next year, double from RM5 billion this year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state government is optimistic that it will succeed in bringing in the investments although the country is facing a difficult situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We keep raising our (investment) target even in this dire situation and we are also ready to work with private companies in developing industrial areas in the state.

“This is through various offers and incentives given to investors, including discounts of land premium payments and water utility payment rebates as well as exemption of development charges,” he told reporters after launching the Invest Negri Sembilan Year 2021 (Invest NS 2021) here today.

Aminuddin said the implementation of Invest NS 2021 is to promote and attract more local and international investors including those from Europe and China, which will drive the state’s economic growth as well as create job opportunities.

Besides, he said, the investments amounting to RM5 billion this year show investors’ confidence towards Negri Sembilan as a destination for opportunities and growth although the situation seems bleak due to Covid-19.

“When you invest in Negri Sembilan, you are investing in a state with strategic land use, efficient social services, enhanced community amenities as well as quality infrastructure and utilities,” he said.

At the ceremony, Aminuddin also launched the Negri Sembilan Integrated Concept Masterplan 2021-2045 by NS Corporation. The plan is an inclusive and sustainable state development framework focusing on the development of the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0, Agropolis and biodiversity.

Meanwhile, State Investment, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Committee chairman Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said the state government is committed to bring investment into Negri Sembilan with the “double investment policy” to increase the investment value in order to provide quality employment and open business opportunities to the people.

“In the context of employment opportunities, the state government is geared up towards bringing in high-tech industries, which require skilled and knowledgeable workers,” he added. — Bernama