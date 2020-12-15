Gamuda Land collaborates with Huawei for smart city township

Huawei Malaysia said in the joint statement that they were excited with the collaboration seeing that the drive for innovation was aligned. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Property developer Gamuda Land Sdn Bhd plans to incorporate 5G connectivity into its Gamuda Cove township with smart devices and artificial intelligence experience, in collaboration with information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, Huawei Malaysia.

In a statement today, Gamuda Land said residents and visitors will be well-connected within the 600-hectare township in Southern Klang Valley, envisioned to be a nature sanctuary and smart city.

“Gamuda Land has mindfully incorporated virtual connectivity into Gamuda Cove’s master plan at the onset of planning, backed by over 25 years of experience in town-making,” it said.

Having the right technology, the company said people could enjoy being surrounded by nature with great connectivity within this smart city which has been laid out with suitable infrastructure for usage in years to come.

Meanwhile, Huawei Malaysia said in the joint statement that they were excited with the collaboration seeing that the drive for innovation was aligned.

“When Gamuda Land showed us their concept and master plan for the township in incorporating 5G connectivity, we knew that our drive for innovation is aligned and we were instantly in agreement with the collaboration,” it said.

Located along the Elite Highway in close proximity to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2, Gamuda Cove is envisioned to be a holistic township with residential, commercial, wellness, entertainment, and educational components.

The township will comprise over 20,000 residential units upon full completion.

In July this year, Gamuda Land and Maxis formed a strategic partnership to appoint the connectivity and solutions provider to create 5G infrastructure at the township. — Bernama