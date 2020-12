The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US, November 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 10 — The price of Brent oil, the main international oil contract, hit US$50 (RM203) for the first time in nine months today on greater economic confidence as the roll out of Covid-19 vaccines gets underway.

Around 1445GMT the price of Brent for February delivery was up by 2.4 per cent to US$50.05.

Meanwhile, the main US contract, WTI for January delivery, hit its highest level since March 5 at US$46.71. — AFP