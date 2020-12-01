Celcom speeds up RM256m investments in network capacity

Celcom Axiata CEO Mohamad Idham Nawawi. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) is accelerating RM256 million of network investments to upgrade its network capacity and deploy more 4G base station towers nationwide.

According to its chief executive officer Idham Nawawi, the acceleration in network investments will improve the 4G coverage and quality in both rural and urban areas.

Celcom’s accelerated network investments from 2020 into early 2021 would be further supported by the allocated capital expenditures in the financial year ending Dec 31, 2021.

“By February 2021, Celcom targets a total of 4,700 network sites — 49 per cent in urban areas and 51 per cent in rural areas — to be upgraded and optimised with capacity upgrades, installation of new 4G equipment and core network optimisation programmes.

“This also includes upgrading and optimising almost 1,000 4G network sites in Sabah and Sarawak, improving Celcom’s 4G coverage in rural areas,” he said in a statement today.

Idham said Celcom would also continue with a nationwide cluster optimisation programme for an additional 3,600 network sites, upgrading to better capacities to address buffering issues and deliver better voice and video quality for consumers, targeted to be completed by August 2021.

He said that by accelerating its network investments now for crucial areas that needed connectivity, the company hoped to gain significant improvements in quality and experience.

“These improvements also focus on delivering better in-building coverage from 4G LTE base station towers, a wider 4G coverage in rural areas, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, and improved download speeds.

“This will enable the delivery of high definition (HD) 720p video experience for more customers and improved voice quality with Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE)” Idham said. — Bernama