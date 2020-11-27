European stocks mixed at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index at 13,292.10 points and the Paris CAC 40 at 5,566.62 where both flat. ― Reuters pic LONDON, Nov 27 — European stock markets were mixed in opening deals today in an unconvincing start to the final trading day of the week.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies fell almost 0.9 per cent to 6,307.55 points.

Asian markets however maintained their upward momentum today, heading into the weekend on a strong note with investors continuing to take heart from the prospect of coronavirus vaccines being rolled out in the next few weeks.

With US markets closed yesterday for the Thanksgiving holiday, Asian stocks had been subdued in early trade but found their “mojo” as the day wore on. — AFP