Halal food delivery app Odejee invites public to become its food delivery riders, vendors

JOHOR BARU, Nov 15 — Malaysia’s first halal food delivery app development company, OdeJee, which is set to start operations next month, has invited the public to be a member of its OdeJee Family by becoming food delivery riders on full time or part-time basis.

Chairman Datuk Seri Ismail Alwasi Khan said the Odejee food deliverers will be given various attractive incentives, while ensuring their well-being will always be protected.

“To become a food delivery rider, applicants must possess a valid driving licence, a motorbike as well as road tax and insurance that have not expired.

“OdeJee delivery riders will be given a food delivery bag, two long-sleeve shirts, name tag, and other requirements,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail said besides food delivery riders, OdeJee is also inviting restaurant operators, restaurants, food trucks, as well as food and beverage outfits to become its vendors.

The vendors will also be offered various incentives and assistance to enhance their businesses, he added.

“All food and beverage vendors that are registered with OdeJee are with halal status, that are 100 per-cent-owned and operated by Muslims.

“With the tagline ‘Halal, Amal dan Berkat’, the OdeJee application is scheduled to start operations in early December in Johor Bahru and surrounding areas such as Pasir Gudang, Senai and Kulai, before expanding to the rest of Johor and nationwide early next year,” he said.

Those who are interested to become Odejee’s food delivery riders or vendors can go to its office in Bandar Baru Uda, here, or contact its marketing unit at 013-9217796. — Bernama