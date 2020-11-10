European stocks steady at open after huge gains

The German DAX Index graph is pictured during a trading session at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 10 — European stocks steadied at the open today following massive gains the previous session mostly on coronavirus vaccine hopes as well as Joe Biden’s US election victory.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 per cent to 6,198.29 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index added 0.1 per cent to 13,114.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 per cent to 5,352.98.

London and Frankfurt closed up almost 5.0 per cent Monday, while Paris rocketed 7.6 per cent.

“A calmer more questioning mood is dominating on Tuesday... as the market acknowledges that there are still many questions surrounding Pfizer’s vaccine announcement,” noted City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Monday said their vaccine in Phase 3 trials proved 90-per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections and that they could seek emergency use approval shortly. — AFP