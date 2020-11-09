Peru-Malaysia trade relations buttress on export of fresh products

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The protocols which the Peruvian and Malaysian governments are continuing to work upon, is bearing fruit in a stupendous way.

Last year, Malaysia received fresh Peruvian products worth over US$12 billion, an exchange representing over two per cent of the Peruvian exports in Asia, according to a statement. (US$1 = RM4.12)

This figure, together with the great economic development which Malaysia has shown in the previous years – a GDP with a growth of 4.3 per cent in 2019 – places Malaysia among the main economies in the region.

As a result of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the two governments continue discussing and moving forward on protocols and phytosanitary requirements to achieve market access for mangoes, avocados and pomegranates.

Cocoa and fresh grapes are the most imported Peruvian products by Malaysia, which also receives significant volumes of quinoa, sacha inchi oil and blueberries. Blueberry imports in particular went up by over 75 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

Mango accounts for 12 per cent of fresh fruit imports into Malaysia, reaching a figure of over 62,000 tonnes. Avocado which is expected to gain access to the Malaysian market in the short term, has also continued to grow its presence with more than 3,000 tonnes imported last year.

Peru continues to focus on Asia to become a strategic partner for the export of its fresh products. With an annual growth rate of close to five per cent, the country is one of the Latin American countries with the greatest international projection.

Food exports represent its second largest generator of foreign currency and, even though its main destination markets are North America and the European Union, the commercial exchange growth with Asia in the fruit and vegetable sector has been favourable in recent years. — Bernama