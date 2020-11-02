Proton maintains upward momentum in October, sales up 20pc year-on-year

n a statement today, the national carmaker said it started the final quarter of the year strongly but contracted by 4.6 per cent compared to September. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) continued its upward sales momentum for the fifth consecutive month, recording a sales growth of 20 per cent in October to 11,392 units compared to the same month in 2019.

In a statement today, the national carmaker said it started the final quarter of the year strongly but contracted by 4.6 per cent compared to September.

Its total sales for the year now stands at 84,999 units, 6.2 per cent higher than last year and equivalent to an estimated 21.3 per cent of market share.

Proton said three of its models continue to lead their respective market segments, namely Persona, which continues to lead the B-segment sedan market with 2,360 units sold while Proton X70 saw 2,216 units sold for the month, maintaining its lead in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment.

Exora also retained its customary position as the best-selling C-segment multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), proving that there is still a viable market for large seven-seat people carriers despite the continued growth in SUV sales.

Proton’s distribution arm, Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the recovery of Malaysia’s automotive market continued to gather pace judging by the number of new model launches and total sales in October with the estimated total industry volume (TIV) to be the second highest in 2020 with over 57,000 units sold.

“This proves that the car industry is rebounding strongly. At Proton, we are thankful for the steady growth in sales, as we have yet again beaten our monthly numbers from the previous year, but believed we could have performed better.

“Looking at the numbers, we noticed a significant drop in sales in Sabah and Sarawak while the Central region was static compared to September. Part of this was due to the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order that limits the movement of people, thus affecting retailers, but there was also a sense of customers holding back before the launch of our newest model, the Proton X50,” he said.

Nevertheless, he added that Proton was confident of ending the year well and using the results as a base to aim even higher in 2021. — Bernama