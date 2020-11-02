PLI: Steady increase in sales of green cars during Covid-19

The global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of Petronas said the trend towards electrification of goods and transport seemed set to gain increasing significance.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — While demand for cars has plummeted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the automotive market has seen a steady increase in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), battery EVs, and plug-in hybrid EVs, said Petronas Lubricants Internationals (PLI).

PLI managing director/group chief executive officer Giuseppe D’Arrigo said the pandemic has altered economies and businesses worldwide rendering operations under the new environment, tough.

“While change can be a challenge, we at PLI believe in our commitment and see these challenges as an opportunity to continue driving new solutions and pushing boundaries.

“Innovation of our products is driven by one common denominator – sustainability, and this pushes us to continue leveraging our differentiated fluid technology solutions to grow the e-mobility sector for a cleaner and sustainable future,” he said in a statement today.

D’Arrigo added that the oil and gas industry recognised the urgent need to answer the call for climate action and progress by leveraging technology for the advancement of e-mobility.

During PLI’s EV Fluids Webinar that was held recently, a participant from Rimac Automobili, Elizabeta Žalac said although automakers faced with strict and very challenging emission legislation targets had accelerated their EV launch plans, Covid-19 caused delays in the development of electrification, shared mobility and autonomous driving.

She said the disruption would have an impact on the EV industry in 2021.

“A drop in vehicle sales is expected before rising again in 2022, when the market will probably reach a tipping point as battery pack performance keeps improving, and more importantly, as the charging infrastructure is built,” she added.

The 90-minute EV Fluids webinar attended by 150 participants comprising industry-leading experts, original equipment manufacturer partners, academia, and suppliers from across the world was organised to spark conversation in advancing fluid technology for the future of e-mobility.

— Bernama