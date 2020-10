Profit after taxation hit £688 million in the three months to the end of September, after a net loss of £461 million in the second quarter on Covid-19 fallout, LBG said in a statement. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 29 — Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group said today that it rebounded into the black in the third quarter, boosted by lower impairments linked to the deadly coronavirus crisis.

Profit after taxation hit £688 million (RM3.7 billion) in the three months to the end of September, after a net loss of £461 million in the second quarter on Covid-19 fallout, LBG said in a statement. — AFP