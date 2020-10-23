Intel shares tumble as pandemic hits results

Intel’s slid yesterday after reporting weak sales for its data center and internet of things operations. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 23 — Computer chipmaker Intel saw shares slide yesterday after reporting weak sales for its data center and internet of things operations that overshadowed improvement in the personal computer market.

Third-quarter profits slipped 29 per cent to US$4.3 billion (RM17.8 billion), and revenue declined four per cent to US$18.3 billion.

Intel shares plunged some 10 per cent in after-hours trade on the news.

The quarterly results “exceeded our expectations despite pandemic-related impacts in significant portions of the business,” said chief executive Bob Swan.

“Nine months into 2020, we’re forecasting growth and another record year, even as we manage through massive demand shifts and economic uncertainty.”

Intel benefited from strong PC sales during the pandemic but saw weakness in its enterprise and memory business, along with sales of connected devices.

The tech company said it continues to work on new products in growth areas such as 5G wireless and autonomous driving systems. Its Mobileye autonomous vehicle unit returned to growth in the third quarter as global vehicle production improved, Intel said. — AFP