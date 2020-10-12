Petronas and partners start gas production in Oman’s Ghazeer field

The national oil firm said the start of production in the Ghazeer gas field was three years after the Khazzan gas field (Phase 1) was brought online. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) through its subsidiary, PC Oman Ventures Ltd (PCOVL), together with its partners, BP Exploration (Epsilon) Ltd and Makarim Gas Development LLC, has started production from the Ghazeer gas field (Phase 2) in Block 61, Oman.

The national oil firm said the start of production in the Ghazeer gas field was three years after the Khazzan gas field (Phase 1) was brought online.

It said with the Ghazeer gas field, the production capacity from Block 61 is expected to rise to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day with more than 65,000 barrel per day of associated condensate.

Block 61 is operated by BP Exploration with a 60 per cent participating interest, while PCOVL holds 10 per cent and Makarim Gas holds the remaining 30 per cent.

“Petronas is proud to be part of the Block 61 consortium that has delivered the start-up of Ghazeer ahead of schedule and most importantly, safely, amid challenging market conditions.

“This shared success is a result of a strategic collaboration among the consortium partners, contractors and the Oman government,” Petronas president and group chief executive officer Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz said in a statement today.

He added that Petronas looks forward to strengthening the partnership as it progresses together towards delivering clean, safe and reliable energy supply to Oman, in line with the country’s 2040 vision, in terms of supporting the growth of local industries, as well as diversifying its economy.

Petronas said Block 61, being one of the Middle East’s largest tight gas accumulations, has the capacity to deliver approximately 35 per cent of Oman’s total gas demand with an estimated 10.5 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas resources. — Bernama