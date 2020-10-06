Shares of Sonos, Logitech fall after Apple removes their speakers from its stores

Cupertino, California-based Apple has taken this approach in the past around new product launches. It stopped selling Fitbit Inc’s fitness bands and smart watches after coming up with the Apple Watch, according to media reports. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 6 — Shares of audio device makers Sonos Inc and Logitech fell today after their speakers were removed from Apple Inc’s online stores.

Apple’s website now only has products from Beats, a company it bought in 2014, and its own speakers and headphones, checks made by Reuters today showed.

Shares of Switzerland-based Logitech were down 5.7 per cent, while Sonos fell 4.22 per cent before the opening bell in the United States.

Bloomberg reported late yesterday that the rival products were removed from its online store in late September and that its employees at their brick-and-mortar stores were also asked to remove the products in recent days. — Reuters