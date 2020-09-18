KL shares uptrend continues till mid-day break

KL shares uptrend continues till the mid-day break. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Bursa Malaysia’s uptrend continued at mid-day, with the rebound in Top Glove contributing significantly to the gains.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.73 points to 1,519.80 from yesterday's close of 1,513.07.

The index opened 1.29 points lower at 1,511,78 and moved between 1,503.43 and 1,524.07 throughout the morning trading session.

Gainers thumped losers 549 to 387, while 403 counters were unchanged, 746 untraded and 41 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.88 billion units worth RM2.39 billion.

The market’s performance was also in tandem with regional bourses, partly supported by the uptrend in the oil market, in spite of the decline on the Wall Street.

The United States’ stock markets was under pressure due to selling in technology stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite Index dropping 1.27 per cent to 10,910.3 points.

Dow Jones ended 0.47 per cent lower at 27,902.0 and S&P 500 Index slid 0.84 per cent to 3,357.0 points.

At home, bargain hunting in selected sectors emerged after yesterday’s losses.

“However, gains were limited as losses in banking sector continues,” an analyst said, adding that healthcare counters were trading on a mixed mode.

Among heavyweights, Top Glove increased 19 sen to RM7.98, Hartalega was 12 sen firmer at RM14.22 and TNB improved six sen to RM11.10.

IHH rose seven sen to RM5.41 and IOI was 11 sen better at RM4.50.

Public Bank dropped 22 sen to RM16.28 and Sime Darby Plantation went down four sen to RM5.09.

Among the actives, MCT advanced two sen to 21 sen, while both Kanger and CME went up half-a-sen to 30.5 sen and 12 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 40.51 points to 10,899.20 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 74.25 points to 12,863.78.

The FBM 70 edged up 15.45 points to 14,004.77, the FBMT 100 Index was 38.54 points higher at 10,716.16 and the FBM ACE leapt 23.62 points to 11,170.04.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index stayed in the red, decreasing 20.48 points to 12,714.37, the Plantation Index rose 83.94 points to 7,181.64, while the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 0.95 points to 136.86. — Bernama