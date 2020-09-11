BPMB signs strategic collaboration with CCBM and CCBL

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a strategic collaboration with China Construction Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (CCBM) and China Construction Bank Corporation Labuan Branch (CCBL).

The strategic collaboration is one of the thrusts under BPMB’s three-year Strategic Plan for 2020-2022 and is expected to facilitate cooperation in financing strategic projects in Malaysia.

President/group chief executive officer Arshad Mohamed Ismail said the MoU would also provide a platform to BPMB for regional reach and pave the way for syndication, knowledge sharing and technical assistance.

“Furthermore, it will allow the transfer of knowledge among all parties particularly in the areas of CCBM and CCBL’s Green Strategy and BPMB’s Project Evaluation and Impact Assessment Frameworks,” he said in a statement today.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz witnessed the MoU signing, during which BPMB chairman Datuk Zaiton Mohd Hassan and CCBM chief executive officer and CCBL principal officer Felix Feng Qi were also present.

According to BPMB, Tengku Zafrul’s visit was part of the Finance Ministry’s Budget 2021 engagement efforts with stakeholders of various sectors of the economy.

BPMB hosted the Budget Dialogue Focus Group with development financial institutions to discuss the challenges, issues and way forward for Malaysia amidst the current pandemic. — Bernama