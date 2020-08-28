Tengku Azmil resigns as Axiata director

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Axiata said Tengku Azmil resigned because of the appointment of the alternate director as principal director. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Tengku Datuk Seri Azmil Zahruddin Raja Abdul Aziz, 50, has resigned as Axiata Group Bhd non-independent and non-executive director.

He was appointed to the board of directors of Axiata on Jan 12, 2018, and he is the member of Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company.

Tengku Azmil is currently Khazanah Nasional Bhd chief investment officer. — Bernama