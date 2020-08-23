Russia ready to co-operate with Huawei on 5G, Ifax cites Lavrov

MOSCOW, Aug 23 — Russia is ready to co-operate with China and its Huawei Technologies Co on 5G technology which Moscow is currently trying to develop, the Interfax news agency reported today, citing Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. — Reuters
Loading...
MOSCOW, Aug 23 — Russia is ready to co-operate with China and its Huawei Technologies Co on 5G technology which Moscow is currently trying to develop, the Interfax news agency reported today, citing Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. — Reuters