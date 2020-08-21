Pertama Digital eyes RM500m revenue from digital business

Pertama Digital Bhd is expected to launch its own application called 'MyPay', a government digital service platform which aims to offer a one-stop centre for all queries and payment related transactions with government agencies by end of this year. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Pertama Digital Bhd, the proposed name change for Sinotop Holdings Bhd and venturing into the digital space business, is targeting a revenue of RM500 million from the new business in the next two to three years.

Incoming executive director Sabri Ab Rahman said the company is expected to launch its own application called “MyPay”, a government digital service platform which aims to offer a one-stop centre for all queries and payment related transactions with government agencies by end of this year.

MyPay’s key areas of services included information retrieval and payment for driving licence expiry, polling station location for general elections, National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans, local council and police summons, assessment and quit rent, as well as insolvency, he told reporters after Sinotop’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) here, today. — Bernama