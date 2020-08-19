Hong Kong stocks end shortened trading day lower

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.74 per cent, or 188.47 points. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 19 — Hong Kong shares finished lower today as China-US tensions offset hopes that US lawmakers could resume stalled stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.74 per cent, or 188.47 points, to 25,178.91, with trading cancelled in the morning owing to a strong typhoon in the city.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.24 percent, or 42.96 points, to 3,408.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 1.95 percent, or 44.77 points, to 2,253.68. — AFP