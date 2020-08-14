Shopee sees 300pc jump in orders from Jan-June 2020

A screenshot of the Shopee website. Shopee recorded a 300 per cent increase in orders in the first half of this year when the Covid-19 pandemic kept most Malaysians home.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — E-commerce platform Shopee recorded a 300 per cent increase in orders in the first half of this year when the Covid-19 pandemic kept most Malaysians home.

Business portal The Edge reported 20 million downloads of the Shopee app and 38 million monthly web visitors in the second quarter of 2020.

Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho attributed the jump to strong demand for home and personal care products, lower delivery fees and its free educational programmes for sellers on how to do business digitally.

“In order to encourage customer purchases, Shopee subsidises the delivery charges for customers.

“It also runs free courses to help sellers sell their products better through Shopee University which has over the years groomed more than 30,000 entrepreneurs and businesses across the country,” Ho was quoted saying in the report.

Shopee was first launched in Singapore in 2015, and since expanded its reach to Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Brazil.

At present, Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in South-east Asia and Taiwan.