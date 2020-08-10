CGS-CIMB reiterates 2020 GDP forecast at -3.5pc

People are seen queuing up to take the Covid-19 test in Kuala Lumpur April 11, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — CGS-CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd has reiterated its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the country at -3.5 per cent for 2020.

In a research note, it said this comes with a sharp rebound to +7.5 per cent in the 2021 forecast, driven by normalisation of economic activity.

It also said a quick rebound in activities, led by manufacturing, is set to stage for a recovery in the second half (2H) 2020.

The research company projected GDP to contract by 12.0 per cent year-on-year (yoy) in the second quarter (Q2) 2020 (Q1 2020: 0.7 per cent) as domestic and external Covic-19 containment measures dealt a blow to supply and demand.

However, loss of employment which eased from the peak of 18.6 million in June to 16.7 million in July, and Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) which remained steady at the start of 3Q20, indicates that the economic contraction in Q2 2020 may be short-lived. — Reuters