Perodua Myvi, Axia, Bezza are Malaysia’s best-selling cars so far this year

The carmaker estimates its July and YTD market shares to stand at 40pc and 42pc respectively, spearheaded by the Myvi, Axia and Bezza. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Perodua sold 23,203 vehicles in July 2020, beating its June sales by 9.2 per cent to become its best sales month so far this year and boosting its year-to-date (YTD) sales total to 97,373 units.

The carmaker estimates its July and YTD market shares to stand at 40 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively, spearheaded by the Myvi, Axia and Bezza, which are Malaysia’s top three best-selling vehicles YTD, selling 29,313 units, 28,107 units and 25,416 units, respectively.

“Since our operations restarted after a two-month movement control order (MCO) closure, our volume has rebounded swiftly, aided by the government’s sales tax exemption which will run until year-end.

“Should this encouraging trend continues, the healthy volume will enable us to further bolster Malaysia’s automotive eco-system of suppliers and dealers in this time of need,” Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement.

According to Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) estimates, a total industry volume (TIV) of at least 500,000 units is needed this year to ensure the continued survival of the automotive eco-system.

“Amidst the Covid-19 crisis, we understand that we must work to our fullest capacity to help shore up the Malaysian economy and ensure jobs are protected.

“As the market leader, Perodua’s utmost priority is to continue providing the best products and services to ensure maximum customer satisfaction. We are committed to continue offering better value propositions to all Malaysians in the forms of affordability, quality, technology and the latest advanced features,” he added.

All of Perodua’s current models have over 90 per cent local content and with the economies of scale, service parts are affordable and readily available, giving its valued customers total peace of mind. — Bernama