Khairul Anwar is new CEO of Media Prima

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Media Prima Bhd today announced the appointment of Datuk Khairul Anwar Salleh as chief executive officer of Media Prima Television Networks effective August 1, 2020.

He will report to Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood, group managing director of Media Prima.

Khairul has over 25 years of experience across the media and entertainment industry ranging from the arts, television and stage production, to content management in both entrepreneurial and corporate environments, it said in a statement here today.

He most recently served as vice president of the Malay and Nusantara content business of Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd from March 2010.

Among others, Khairul serves as an executive committee member of the Cultural Economy Development Agency.

He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture) from Curtin University of Technology, Western Australia in 1992 and a Diploma in Painting from La Salle College of Arts in 1989. — Bernama