Huawei will not be prevented from investing in France, says Le Maire

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire arrives to attend a social dialogue conference with social partners at the Matignon Hotel in Paris, July 17, 2020. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 21 — French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said today that France would not ban China’s Huawei from investing in the country, in contrast to Britain which has decided to purge the firm’s equipment from its 5G network by 2027.

Le Maire told France Info radio there was “no blanket ban” on Huawei in France, but that sensitive locations would be protected.

“We won’t ban Huawei from investing in 5G, we will protect our national security interests,” Le Maire said, adding that he had reaffirmed France’s position to Chinese authorities yesterday.

Le Maire nevertheless condemned China’s alleged abuses against the country’s minority Muslim population, saying they were “revolting and unacceptable”.

UN experts and activists say at least a million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims are being held in detention centres in Xinjiang. China describes them as training centres helping stamp out terrorism and extremism and giving people new skills.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China last week, saying the United States would impose visa restrictions on Chinese firms such as Huawei that he accused of facilitating human-rights violations. — Reuters