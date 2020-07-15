Bursa Malaysia hovers above 1,600 level at mid-morning

At 11am, the FBM KLCI stood at 1,601.05, rising by 2.3 points amidst mixed overseas leads, as vaccine hopes clashed with worries over the US-China trade war. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 ― Bursa Malaysia continued to fluctuate between gains and losses during the mid-morning trading session.

At 11am, the FBM KLCI stood at 1,601.05, rising by 2.3 points amidst mixed overseas leads, as vaccine hopes clashed with worries over the United States-China trade war.

The market had opened 2.77 points higher at 1,601.52 compared with Tuesday's close of 1,598.75.

Market breadth was positive as gainers surpassed losers 424 to 363, while 407 counters were unchanged, 1,957 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.81 billion units worth RM2.03 billion.

Healthcare heavyweights Hartalega lost 50 sen to RM16.50 and Top Glove shed 40 sen to RM23.16 following positive vaccine developments.

Maybank was eight sen higher at RM7.94, IHH rose six sen to RM5.41 and Hong Leong Bank rose 24 sen to RM15.04.

Of the most active, newly listed Reservoir rose 12 sen to 53 sen, PDZ dipped 1.5 sen to 15.5 sen and JCY International added half-a-sen to 45.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 13.75 points higher at 11,266.59, the FBMT 100 Index rose 9.03 points to 11,123.95 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 1.19 points to 12,925.14.

The FBM 70 lost 16.25 points to 13,889.53, while the FBM ACE increased 47.69 points to 7,207.48.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 66.31 points to 13,559.77, the Plantation Index appreciated 60.79 points to 6,907.44 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.70 of-a-point higher at 138.85. ― Bernama