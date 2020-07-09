Stats Dept: Malaysia manufacturing sales rebounded 19.1pc to RM90.2b in May 2020

Workers are pictured at a factory in Batu Maung November 22, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 ― Malaysia’s manufacturing sales rebounded 19.1 per cent to RM90.2 billion in May 2020 as compared to the previous month, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said, however, the sales value continued to record a smaller negative growth of 19.8 per cent year-on-year basis.

“On a monthly basis, since the reopening of almost all economic sectors on May 4, 2020 under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), the sub-sectors that grew at a faster pace were Transport Equipment & Other Manufactures Products (131.2 per cent), Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Basic Metal & Fabricated Metal Products (64.2 per cent) and Electrical & Electronics Products (27.8 per cent),” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said, on a year-on-year basis, the decline in sales value in May 2020 was due to the decrease in Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Basic Metal & Fabricated Metal Products (-46.8 per cent), Transport Equipment & Other Manufactures Products (-29.9 per cent) and Electrical & Electronics Products (-19.9 per cent).

“The total employees engaged in the Manufacturing sector in May 2020 was 2,175,145 persons, a decrease of 2.8 per cent as compared to 2,237,256 persons in May 2019,” he said.

He said, the content of the report also stated that salaries and wages paid amounted to RM6,967.9 million, decreasing by 3.9 per cent or RM285.3 million in May 2020 as against the same month of the preceding year.

“Simultaneously, the sales value per employee declined by 17.5 per cent to record RM41,476 as compared with the same month in 2019. Meanwhile, the average salaries and wages per employee was RM3,203 in May 2020,” he added. ― Bernama