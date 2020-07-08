Bursa Malaysia extends gains at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.80 points higher at 1,568.75 from yesterday’s close of 1,566.72. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon today, supported by persistent buying in heavyweight stocks led by the finance sectors.

Public Bank and Maybank contributed 4.91 points to the barometer index.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.80 points higher at 1,568.75 from yesterday’s close of 1,566.72.

The index opened 4.64 points lower at 1,562.08.

Overall market breadth was positive with gainers led losers 601 to 350, while 407 counters were unchanged, 578 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 7.44 billion shares worth RM2.61 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added nine sen to RM7.91, Public Bank rose 38 sen to RM17.78, Tenaga shed eight sen to RM11.52 and Hartalega slipped 10 sen to RM16.60.

Top Glove was flat at RM20.46.

Of the most active, PDZ holding rose 12 sen to 21 sen, PDZ warrant gained three sen to six sen, Vortex added two sen to eight sen while Iris and MLabs improved one sen each to 27 sen and five sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 63.87 points to 11,086.32, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 61.51 points to 10,934.93 and the FBM 70 grew 78.24 points to 13,607.08.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 34.42 points to 12,668.50 but the FBM ACE dropped 111.99 points to 7,134.91.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.14 of a point to 139.81, the Plantation Index improved 19.03 points to 6,842.76 and the Financial Services Index surged 161.15 points to 13,386.74. ― Bernama