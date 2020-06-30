MPC partners EEPN to assist electrical, electronics industry players

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) today announced a course initiative to assist electrical and electronics (E&E) industry players, especially those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For this initiative, MPC is collaborating with the Electrical and Electronics Productivity Nexus (EEPN) to help expedite the Malaysian E&E industry players’ recovery process and ensure their long-term operational sustainability, it said.

MPC and EEPN were confident that they would be able to help strengthen many E&E businesses through the initiative.

“We have formulated several strategies to assist E&E industry players in Malaysia, including webinars, Virtual Advisory Clinic, business coaching as well as securing market access through trade seminars by promoting Malaysia’s E&E companies to the whole world,” said EEPN champion Datuk Seri Wong Siew Hai. — Bernama