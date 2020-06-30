Bursa Malaysia ends higher

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 554 to 388. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Bursa Malaysia maintained its positive momentum throughout the day to close higher, assisted by consumer product and healthcare-linked counters, despite continuing COVID-19 concerns which affected all sectors.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.54 points or 0.43 per cent to end the day at 1,500.97 from Monday’s close of 1,494.43.

The index opened 1.02 points weaker at 1,492.07 and moved between 1,494.97 and 1,509.12 during the day.

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 554 to 388, while 448 counters were unchanged, 560 untraded and 58 others suspended.

Total volume decreased to 5.34 billion shares worth RM3.74 billion from Monday’s 6.01 billion shares worth RM3.05 billion.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei increased 1.63 per cent to 22,354.38, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index eased 1.01 per cent to 24,301.28 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index improved 0.94 per cent to 2,598.36.

Back home, Malaysia’s trade surplus grew 14.7 per cent year-on-year to RM10.41 billion last month, the highest monthly trade surplus recorded for May since May 2008.

It also marked the fourth time that the country achieved a trade surplus above RM10 billion this year, and a rebound from the RM3.5 billion deficit recorded in April, Malaysia’s first monthly deficit in over 22 years.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased two sen to RM7.51, IHH Healthcare was 10 sen lower at RM5.50, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM6.20, while Tenaga and Public Bank added six sen each to RM11.62 and RM16.50, respectively.

Of the most active, AT Systematization eased 3.5 sen to 10.5 sen, VSolar was half-a-sen lower at 6.5 sen Careplus trimmed four sen to RM1.42 and HLT Global’s warrants receded one sen to 43.5 sen, while Sapura Energy expanded half-a-sen to 9.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 59.6 points to 10,551.98, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 59.8 points to 10,413.00 and the FBM 70 rose 132.01 points to 12,939.63.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 85.8 points higher at 12,039.29, while the FBM ACE eased 40.62 points to 6,164.31.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.1 points to 133.66, the Financial Services Index improved 10.75 points to 12,712.51 and the Plantation Index rose 16.1 points to 6,710.24.

Main Market volume widened to 2.57 billion shares worth RM2.91 billion from 2.53 billion shares worth RM2.3 billion on Monday.

Warrants turnover rose to 486.17 million units valued at RM131.97 million versus 443.87 million units valued at RM103.76 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market eased to 2.28 billion shares worth RM691.41 million from 3.03 billion shares worth RM645.07 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 310.15 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (672.3 million), construction (192.0 million), technology (164.09 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (48.23 million), property (143.3 million), plantations (33.05 million), REITs (20.36 million), closed/fund (1,000), energy (646.9 million), healthcare (99.92 million), telecommunications and media (75.47 million), transportation and logistics (138.47 million), and utilities (27.57 million). — Bernama