Bursa Malaysia ends mixed

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Bursa Malaysia recovered some lost ground from earlier losses to end mixed today, on mild bargain-hunting in the plantation and consumer product counters, and in tandem with most regional markets.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.98 points or 0.26 per cent to end the day at 1,511.24 from Friday’s close of 1,507.26.

The index opened 1.31 points weaker at 1,505.95 and moved between 1,502.64 and 1,511.65 throughout the trading session.

The overall market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 549 to 434, while 386 counters were unchanged, 563 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Total volume was almost flat at 6.33 billion shares worth RM3.11 billion from Friday’s 6.33 billion shares worth RM4.92 billion.

A dealer said that stocks in Asia traded mixed on Monday due to emerging concerns over the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases globally.

He said Investors were currently watching for market reaction to the rising number of the pandemic cases in the US, with more than 30,000 new infections reported on Friday and Saturday, the highest daily totals since May 1, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

“Investors remained concerned that the rising Covid-19 cases in the US may result in a second economic lockdown,” he added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM7.66 and RM6.27, respectively, TNB slipped two sen to RM11.78, while Public Bank rose 20 sen to RM16.78 and IHH Healthcare went up 12 sen to RM5.52.

Of the most actives, MQ Technology added 1.5 sen to 6.5 sen, Iris Corp improved three sen to 17.5 sen, Anzo perked 3.5 sen to 12 sen, while Key Alliance was flat at 7.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 15.37 points to 10,65.97, the FBMT 100 Index went up 17.75 points to 10,467.23, while the FBM 70 was 17.36 points weaker at 12,939.16.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 7.92 points to 12,010 and the FBM ACE rose 75.60 points to 6,128.46.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.39 of-a-point to 134.80, the Plantation Index declined 50.81 points to 6,746.74 and the Financial Services Index rose 35.97 points to 13,014.22.

Main Market volume narrowed to 3.15 billion shares worth RM2.32 billion from 3.96 billion shares worth RM4.29 billion on Friday.

Warrants turnover shed to 382.67 million units worth RM90.07 million from 436.73 million units worth RM103.82 million last week.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 2.80 billion shares worth RM704.07 million from 1.93 billion shares worth RM532.71 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 598.74 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (770.23 million), construction (255.92 million), technology (280.51 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (132.54 million), property (183.36 million), plantations (74.59 million), REITs (13 million), closed/fund (5,000), energy (551.32 million), healthcare (60 million), telecommunications and media (160.80 million), transportation and logistics (88.04 million), and utilities (82.63 million). — Bernama