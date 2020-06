Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire confirm that France has received a letter from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirming that they don’t want to pursue OECD talks on the digital tax. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 18 — French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire slammed as a “provocation” today a call by the United States for a break in negotiations on how to tax digital giants internationally.

“I confirm that we have received, along with my counterparts in Italy, Spain and Britain, a letter from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirming that they don’t want to pursue OECD talks on the digital tax,” Le Maire told France Inter radio. “This letter is a provocation.” — AFP