ECERDC assists micro-entrepreneurs, B40 group cope with Covid-19 impact

The agency assisted ECER entrepreneurs to increase their sales during the movement restriction by selling products through online platforms like Shopee and Lazada. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Since the movement control order (MCO) started, the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) has helped micro-entrepreneurs and the B40 communities in the region to weather the economic impact of Covid-19 and to adapt their businesses to the “new normal.”

Among the key initiatives implemented by ECERDC are training and upskilling programmes for the target groups to take their businesses and offerings online.

Chief executive officer Baidzawi Che Mat said the agency was also rolling out an immediate Covid-19 relief programme in partnership with the state governments of Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan and Johor, as well as strategic partners and financial institutions, to cushion the financial impact of the global crisis.

“The well-being and welfare of the rakyat in ECER remains our utmost priority. Indeed, the Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected everyone, particularly the B40 communities in the region as most of them have little exposure and knowledge about the digital economy,” he said in a statement today.

Baidzawi said the current situation had shown the importance of going digital as many businesses turned to online business models to survive.

“We are stepping up our efforts to provide the people with the necessary tools, skills and knowledge to adapt their businesses and even jobs to online models so that they can continue to earn an income during these difficult times,” he said.

He said the agency had assisted the ECER entrepreneurs to increase their sales even during the movement restriction by selling products through online platforms like Shopee and Lazada.

“We have also kick-started registration of entrepreneurs in five districts in Kelantan (Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai, Pasir Mas, Machang and Ketereh) with [email protected], a trendy online food store where customers can order their favourite food and have them promptly delivered to their doorstep,” he said.

He added that the participants were home-based food entrepreneurs, restaurant owners and stall operators. — Bernama