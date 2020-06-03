Bursa Malaysia launches e-learning platform for retail investors

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has launched Bursa Academy, an e-learning platform mainly for retail investors across the securities, derivatives and Islamic capital markets.

Chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the multi-lingual platform, which is free to access, is part of the regulator’s multi-faceted investor education initiatives and outreach to foster financial education for investors and the nation.

“We place great importance in financial education and are continuously working to provide the tools and foundation that can help investors make informed decisions on investments.

“Today’s financial markets are getting increasingly complex so the usage of digital technology to disseminate information more effectively to a wider section of the public is essential,” he said in a statement today.

Bursa Academy is a comprehensive one-stop e-learning portal that combines both knowledge sessions and interactive gamification through a simple and user-friendly platform.

It is currently available in Bahasa Malaysia and English, while Mandarin is expected to be introduced in the next quarter.

Bursa Academy can be accessed via Bursa Marketplace at www.bursaacademy.bursamarketplace.com. — Bernama