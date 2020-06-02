HSBC, PayNet enable cashless payments at KPJ hospitals

A coronavirus alert notice is seen at the entrance of KPJ Tawakkal, Kuala Lumpur January 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — HSBC Malaysia and Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) have enabled DuitNow QR contactless payments for hospitals under KPJ Healthcare Bhd starting with those located in Kuala Lumpur.

In a joint statement today, HSBC and KPJ Healthcare said KPJ Tawakkal on May 4 became the first hospital in the KPJ Healthcare hospital chain to adopt DuitNow QR, the national QR code standard developed in line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s Interoperable Credit Transfer Framework (ICTF).

HSBC Malaysia country head of commercial banking Andrew Sill said patients could make bookings in advance for their wellness programmes and Covid-19 screening and pay by scanning the DuitNow QR Code found at KPJ Tawakkal’s Drive-Thru payment kiosk, website, mobile app, Instagram or Facebook.

“Our partnership with PayNet has allowed us to support KPJ to quickly offer DuitNow QR payments to their patients and customers.

“We are rolling out this contactless payment mechanism to another 14 KPJ hospitals by June 2020, having learned how important it is for us to fast-track digital transformation especially for healthcare as it continues to be an essential sector for Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama