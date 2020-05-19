RISDA smallholders to get 2019 dividends totalling RM42.7m

File picture shows latex from a rubber tree being collected in a cup at a plantation at Hulu Rening in the district of Batangkali, outside Kuala Lumpur May 26, 2014. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 19 — The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) has announced a dividend payout totalling RM42.7 million for year 2019, to be disbursed to 31,436 smallholders nationwide.

In a statement today, Rural Development Minister, Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad said of the total, RM12.8 million would be paid to 16,080 participants of the New Cluster Planting Programme (RTBB) while RM29.9 million would be distributed to 15,356 participants under the Commercial Replanting Scheme (TSK).

He said the dividend payout for 2019 increased by 3.5 per cent compared to the payout in 2018, following better rubber crop prices from September-December 2019, which increased to an average of RM442 per tonne compared to RM365 per tonne in 2018. — Bernama