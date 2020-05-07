Nintendo full-year net profit up 33.3pc on brisk Switch demand

Logos of Nintendo Switch game console are seen at an electronics store in Tokyo March 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, May 7 — Japanese gaming giant Nintendo today reported a leap in annual sales and profits, fuelled by demand for its popular Switch console and titles, including the blockbuster Animal Crossing.

The firm said net profits rose 33.3 per cent on-year to ¥258.6 billion (US$2.4 billion) for the fiscal year to March on sales of ¥1.3 trillion, up 9.0 per cent.

“Nintendo Switch performed very well without losing momentum,” the firm said in a statement.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, released in March, has sold 11.77 million units, which the firm said was the best debut ever for a Nintendo Switch title.

The Switch, launched in March 2017, has become a huge global seller, helped by innovative, family-friendly titles that have wowed critics and gamers alike.

But the company forecast smaller sales and profit for the current fiscal year as its Switch games have entered a “crucial” fourth year.

For the fiscal year to March 2021, net profit is projected at ¥200 billion, down 23 per cent from the previous year, with annual sales seen at ¥1.2 trillion, down 8.3 per cent. — AFP