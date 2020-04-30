Taobao launches same-day delivery of fresh groceries in Klang Valley

Together with Zoom, Alibaba Group said Taobao Grocer is able to deliver orders as fast as four hours or within the same day for all purchases made online before 5pm every day, except on public holiday or Sunday. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Taobao Marketplace, the online shopping platform of Alibaba Group, has partnered online grocery site, Redtick and local delivery service provider, Zoom, to offer same-day delivery of fresh groceries for Taobao Grocer customers in Klang Valley.

In a statement today, Tmall and Taobao World Malaysia project manager Issac Koh said, by using technology and working with the local small and medium-sized enterprises, the company is helping local farmers to expand their market.

“We also offer greater convenience to Malaysian shoppers through digitally-enabled grocery-shopping experience,” he said.

Redtick co-founder Sharon Teong said the partnership aims at helping farmers from rural areas to sustain a living during the movement control order (MCO) period and help Malaysian shoppers with a faster way to buy good quality fresh produce.

Together with Zoom, Alibaba Group said Taobao Grocer is able to deliver orders as fast as four hours or within the same day for all purchases made online before 5pm every day, except on public holiday or Sunday.

“For other non-fresh groceries, it will deliver as fast as three days in Peninsular Malaysia,” it added. — Bernama