European stocks gain as France is latest to ease lockdown measures

In this file photo a view of the New York Stock Exchange is seen on Wall Street on March 23, 2020 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 29 — European stocks gained yesterday amid moves to ease coronavirus lockdown measures, although a Wall Street rally petered out following mixed earnings reports and weak consumer data.

France became the latest major European country to begin a gradual return to normality. Unveiling a scaling down of restrictions starting May 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said yesterday that shops could reopen on that date although people who are able to work from home should continue to do so.

Philippe warned that “it is a fine line that must be followed. A little too much carelessness, and the epidemic restarts. A little too much caution, and the entire country sinks.”

Bourses in Paris, Frankfurt and elsewhere in Europe advanced more than 1 per cent.

“There is a growing sense of optimism the lockdowns have helped contain Covid-19,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK, saying dealers saw this a reason to be “bullish.”

In the US, stocks opened higher, but ended the red following a choppy session as the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence in April plunged to 86.9 in April from 118.8 in March.

However, consumers expressed some optimism that the situation will get better, with 40 per cent seeing improvement in the next six months.

“The story here seems to be that... people think the current position is so bad that business conditions and the labor market have to (get) better — though not necessarily good — in six months’ time,” Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said in an analysis.

Earnings from large companies were a mixed bag, with PepsiCo withdrawing its annual forecast, Merck cutting its forecast and Caterpillar warning of a big profit hit in the second quarter amid uncertainty following deep drops in oil and metal prices.

Crude woes

Crude prices remained under pressure, with US benchmark West Texas Intermediate declining again.

Pessimism was driven in part by the United States Oil Fund — a massive, oil-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) — saying it would sell all its holdings in the contract for June delivery.

The move highlighted continued concerns that storage is filling up so that when futures contracts do expire, buyers may find there is little space to put the oil they have purchased.

Prices turned negative for the first time last week, as the May contract was expiring and investors did not want to be left holding the crude.

“Oil is back in focus, with the June WTI contract plunging again as the largest US oil ETF plans to offload all of its holdings of the contract in the coming days and instead buy up longer dated contracts,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

Key figures around 2100 GMT

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 24,101.55 (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 2,863.39 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 1.4 per cent at 8,607.73 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.9 per cent at 5,958.50 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.3 per cent at 10,795.63 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.4 per cent at 4,569.79 (close)

Milan - FTSE MIB: UP 1.7 per cent at 17,677.15 (close)

Madrid - IBEX 35: UP 1.6 per cent at 6,836.40 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.7 per cent at 2,932.06 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 19,771.19 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.2 per cent at 24,575.96 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 2,810.02 (close)

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 3.4 per cent at US$12.34 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 2.4 per cent at US$20.46 per barrel

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0820 from US$1.0829 at 2100 GMT

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥106.86 from 107.25

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2426 from US$1.2431

Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.08 pence from 87.12 pence — AFP