Pedestrians reflected in a window stand in front of a quotation board displaying the numbers on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. — AFP pic

TOKYO, April 27 — Tokyo stocks opened higher today in cautious trade ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision later in the day, with additional asset-purchasing widely expected.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.89 per cent or 171.27 points at 19,433.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.47 per cent or 6.75 points to 1,428.04. — AFP