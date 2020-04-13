70,000 SMEs to benefit from RM15m Shopee’s Seller Support Package

Shopee has announced a RM15 milion Seller Support Package for 70,000 SMEs that have been adversely impacted by the MCO. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — E-commerce platform Shopee has announced a RM15 milion Seller Support Package for 70,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that have been adversely impacted by the movement control order (MCO).

The initiative will aid local SMEs and businesses in various sectors, including retail, fresh produce, and food and beverage (F&B) by driving digitalization of traditional businesses and bringing them online, it said in a statement today.

Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said the package seeks to support all its sellers by creating sales and growth opportunities, reduce operational costs and facilitate sustainable development through funding, subsidies and education.

“The package is meant to create a positive long-term impact, even post-MCO and we hope these efforts will help local SMEs make up the loss in offline revenue, improve cash flow and most importantly, sustain their businesses.

“Above all, it is our sincere hope that this package would provide Malaysians the assurance that we are in this together, especially those who will soon be celebrating Hari Raya,” Ian said.

He added that the package addresses the struggles businesses are facing following an engagement between Shopee and retail associations, chambers of commerce, as well as business owners.

“Two pain points that have been identified were SMEs that are looking for new sales such as e-commerce but are unfamiliar with how to go about it, as well as a huge number of existing online sellers that have been struggling with increasing costs and significant revenue loss from low sales volumes,” he said.

The Shopee Seller Support Package opens for application starting today until May 31, 2020 and it will feature various benefits for local sellers.

The benefit includes subsidy on seller fee, seller sales support, digitalisation package, all existing seller benefits, as well as free Shopee University courses.

For more information on the Shopee Seller Support Package, visit: http://shopee.com.my/supportpackage. — Bernama