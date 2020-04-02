British Airways expected to suspend 36,000 staff, reports BBC

British Airways on Tuesday said it was temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britain’s second busiest airport, due to the coronavirus. — — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 2 — IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported yesterday.

The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80 per cent of BA’s cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, the news agency reported, adding that no staff were expected to be made redundant.

